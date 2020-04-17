Joe Cole says co-author of Gandhi London will be a better Bond than he is

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole has said that one of his London stars, Gangs Of London, will make a better Bond than he is.

The actor was cast on the bookies as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig in the iconic spy franchise, named alongside the likes of Tom Hardy and James Norton.

Speaking to NME, Cole said there was still someone in the cast of the London gang who could do better 007. “I think it will be Lucian Masati,” he said. “All day long. I’d like to see Lucian sway with 007 figs.”

Co-star Sope Diris added: “We’ve seen it in the crease. Watch the series and see how Lucian fell silent with a gun and a silencer.”

“Perhaps he could have gone into the bad guy,” Cole answered. “Lucian for the villain in the next Bond movie.” You can watch the full interview at the top of the page.

Cole will play Sean Wallace, the heir to his father’s criminal gang in the London Gang, which premiered on Sky Atlantic on April 23.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig plans to reprise his role as James Bond for the last time in “No Time To Die” later this year – the fifth time the actor has played an MI6 agent. The film is scheduled for release this month, but it was dropped on November 12, 2020 in the UK due to a coronavirus pandemic.

The latest batch on bonds will be held in the US on November 25, and will feature performances by Rami Malek, Leo Seydoux, Lashan Lynch, Ben Wishaw and many more.