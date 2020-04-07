Joe Exotic Calls New Judge, Homophobic Says Old One with Seed Biases

exclusive

Joe Exotic wants a new judge to lead his civil case, because he says the robe has already been shown to be a homophobe that has it for your son.

The ‘Tiger King’ star – who is currently locked up – filed a new motion this week asking questions Judge Scott Palk to recover himself from a lawsuit filed by Joe a few weeks ago against the feds.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Joe confirms that Judge Palk has led other civil cases that Joe has been involved in for years – and not just what Netflix shows between himself and nemesis. Carole Baskin.

Joe admits that Palk has a sad look, and also hurls accusations at him … saying that Palk has proven himself to be a gung-ho and homophobic animal rights activist. . JE set the tone for the judge with him quitting “fights” and “riots.”

In particular, Joe claims that the judge told him … “I’m sure you’ve never been around another animal for the rest of your life.” Joe also thanked the judge saying, “You’re trying to broker a pair of lions to support your husband from prison.”

Joe ignored that, BTW, and added that even if it were true … it would be completely legal in Texas.

Whatever the case, Joe seems to think Judge Palk – who is now set to weigh in his most recent case – has a grudge against him, and he wants a fresh start with others.