Donald Trump (L) and Joe Exotic (R). (Tom Pennington via Getty Images / Netflix)

Not to be outdone, Joe Exotic’s infamous Tiger King is actually a “big fan” of Donald Trump, her husband has said.

The ex-husband of Dillon Passage revealed in a stunning interview on ITV’s Morning’s on April 15.

Passage said Exotic, who is currently in prison for 22 years for trying to hire a man who beat up Carole Baskin, has written a letter to Trump asking for forgiveness.

Exotic was particularly pleased when Trump said at a recent meeting to “look into” the pardon that could happen.

Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame is ‘Trump’s biggest supporter’, according to their men.

“It’s a big part to have the president say something like that,” Passage said.

“Joe is a big fan of Trump. It’s when Joe got the Trump administration’s attention and he was excited to see what would happen.”

At a press conference last week, Trump was cut off by a reporter in the New York Post if he thought it was fair to forgive.

Joe is a big Trump fan. When Joe heard that Trump was looking into this he was glad to see what would happen.

The reporter told Trump that the Tiger King was “one of the biggest coronavirus” and said Exotic wants to be forgiven since it believes it has been “wrongly judged”.

He then told the Trump administration that their son, Donald Trump Jr., had described how he helped to forgive.

Trump said he was ‘looking’ to forgive Exotic, but he seems to have no idea who he is.

“I wondered if you saw the show and if you thought about forgiving Joe Exotic?” the reporter asked.

“What son? It has to be Don, ”Trump said, seemingly unconcerned about the number of deaths in his country.

Trump didn’t know who he was, but he said: “I’ll watch,” before answering the next question.

Ironically, it was home-made in recent weeks when Netflix released its Tiger King documentary on crime.

The exterminator was sentenced to 22 years in prison for allegedly plotting to hire Carole Baskin, CEO of Animal Temple Rescue.