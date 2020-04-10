Joe Exotic is ‘happier than ever’ with a new record

Joe Exotic says he “goes on the moon” in the success of Tiger King (YouTube / Netflix UK & Ireland)

Joe Exotic may spend 22 years in federal prison, but he will not be happy after gaining popularity with the Netflix Series Tiger King.

A gay parent who was armed with a gun, was convicted of several felony counts of unlawful possession of unlicensed animals, a violation of the Endangered Species Act, and conspiracy to kill Carole Baskin.

He didn’t let it get him down, though, because in the end he has fulfilled his dream of world-wide fame – or fame, to take over your imagination.

Rebecca Chaiklin, who co-directs the documentary Tiger King and Eric Goode, told the PA that Joe Exotic is in “the moon” with new popularity.

Asked if he was not in touch with the letters displayed on the exhibition, he said: “I should receive 30 calls every day with notes and Eric probably more. There is a lot of communication going on.

“Most of the characters are very happy. The Rick Kirkhams, Josh Dials, Saffs – and there are some characters who may not be happy with how they were portrayed.

“I mean, Joe’s gone for a month. I mean go on for a month. Even though he’s locked up in this horrible prison, he’s happier than he has ever been in his life, because in the end he’s famous.

“It’s the best part of it for me, psychologically. It’s wonderful.”

Despite the seemingly solid case of Joe Exotic, he does not plan to stay in jail for long.

He recently filed a $ 94 million lawsuit alleging that the state had violated fundamental human rights, arrested without fraud, arrested and falsely accused, and forced to choose, among many things.

Earlier this week he filed a motion asking Judge Scott Palk to dismiss the case, claiming he was a revolutionary and “animal rights activist”.

Palk has overseen the long-running lawsuit against Joe Exotic, in which Joe’s anxiety disturbs his view.