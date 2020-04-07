Joe Exotic is looking for a new judge, saying his current owners are infertile

Joe Exotic talking to Stephen Colbert from prison (YouTube / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Joe Exotic is seeking a new judge to convict him of the latest million-dollar lawsuit because he is a liar, he says.

Tiger King’s ‘gun-toting gay redneck’ is currently serving 22 years in prison for numerous offenses including illegal wildlife trafficking, violation of the Endangered Species Act, and conspiracy to kill Carole Baskin.

He recently filed a $ 94 million lawsuit alleging that the state had violated fundamental human rights, arrested without fraud, arrested and falsely accused, and forced to choose, among many things.

Joe Exotic is said to have handed down a new decision this week, asking Judge Scott Palk to resign because he is “unaccountable”.

In TMZ’s findings, Mr Joe says Palk “sees him as an” unsustainable worker and a “dangerous animal activist”.

Judge Palk has already led many of Joe’s lawsuits over the years, not just one of which is between nemesis Carole Baskin.

Mr Joe described how the judge had felt with him in the past if he was “cruel” and “angry,” and the judge told him: “I guarantee you will not be around another animal for the rest of your life.”

He also said the judge accused him of “trying to steal lions to help your men out of jail” – which Joe denies is happening.

But he adds that, when it does, it may be fully legal in Texas. I heard.

In any case, managing this huge and highly controversial case in the courts has shattered the judge, Mr Joe believes, and wants to start another.

It is a dangerous part that does not make him happy with the prosecutor when it goes to trial.

