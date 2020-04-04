Joe Exotic is seeing his fame, now?

If there’s one thing Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage knows, he’ll always be famous. That’s why he released country music, started his reality show, and tasted like an eccentric rockstar. Unfortunately for Maldonado-Passage, none of his attempts to achieve fame during his time as a human were not possible. Now that he’s behind bars, Maldonado-Passage is more famous than he ever dreamed of since the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. But does he really know about his new material?

Joe Exotic – Tiger King | Netflix

What does ‘Tiger King’ mean?

You may be able to click on Tiger King, you are thinking of going for a tiger ride or wildlife map, but it is very common. He followed Maldonado-Passage and his ten with Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskin, who ended up in Maldonado-Passage being sent to jail for allegedly $ 3,000 for the owner kill to kill Baskin. Maldonado-Passage is arguing with Baskin for murdering her husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, and raising her in tigers.

Is Joe Exotic known for his fame?

In 2019, Maldonado-Passage is sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted murder and killing of one of his crew.

“Joe has called me several times in the past and in the weeks,” Goode told the LA Times. “Well, he’s really a fan of the story and the idea of ​​being famous. It’s really fun. I think he’s trying to be a good advocate for – no surprise – criminal justice. He’s in it. of a prison and as such, he says he will now know what he has done to these animals.I take him with a single drop of salt if he says this is all because of looking after the animals. “

Ultimately, Maldonado-Passage was not happy, even if it didn’t always show that he was in the best light.

“You can’t talk to him without telling him how much he went.” “He said people were asking to see his American King and his daughters were sending him sexy bikini pictures while he was a painter. He was on the moon. Joe had some threats to his animals. But what he could do was also difficult.

Will Joe Exotic get out of jail soon?