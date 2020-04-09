Joe Exotic Juror Says Star of ‘Tiger King’ Tears Forged During His Murder-To-Hire Court

A jury from the trial for the murder of Joe Exotic said that Joe Exotic tried – and failed – to fake his cries during his murder-for-hire trial.

The jury, named Kristin, explained that he sat about 12 feet from a personality larger than life when he took a stand at his trial, he revealed in an interview with Law & Crime on Thursday. He sees his personality as dim compared to Netflix’s documentary, Tiger King.

“He is not a very good fake carrier,” Kristin said. “There were no tears. It was clear that he wasn’t really crying, but he tried.”

Viewers can ask the jury questions about Joe Exotic’s conviction, which put him in jail for 22 years for trying to get his rival, a tiger defender named Carole Baskin, killed. He also served time for allegations related to animal abuse, including a series of violations of the Endangered Species Act.

The judge’s interview came at the right time. Public interest in wild Joe Exotic peaked recently when Netflix released a seven-episode documentary series about its wildlife park: Wynnewood Kingdom Exotic Animal Park, in Oklahoma. The series touches on Exotic’s striking personality, former president, country music efforts and of course, plans to assassinate Baskin.

In this series, Exotic has an outgoing and abusive attitude. Kristin revealed that Exotic was not as charismatic in person. “He is not the same person,” he said of his extraordinary personality in Tiger King. “He was much calmer. He really gave money to his lawyers because I thought he would talk more than they wanted. He would include a little extra information.”

While Exotic is painted as a kind of villain in the series, so are many other personalities that are displayed. Baskin has his own controversial history – some viewers remain convinced he knows more about the disappearance of her ex-unsolved ex-husband than he allowed.

Kristin saw Baskin’s innocent side shine through the Exotic trial too. “I have no sympathy for him,” he said. “He is somewhat hostile to him. He is innocent in internet matters. He just takes it a step further. He is rather hostile to him. Even from the stand he does.”

Despite the outrageous behavior exhibited throughout Tiger King, some viewers want to see Joe Exotic released from prison. The conversation has led to many requests to see both Exotic cases. While most of this seems to be in the name of entertainment, some viewers think Exotic is not the guilty party in the attempted murder.

Some point to the current zoo owner, Jeff Lowe, as the mastermind behind the effort. Lowe seems to admit in the series that he was instrumental in provoking Exotic to make an official move towards the murder of Baskin.

Kristin even said she wanted to see more from Lowe, who did not testify at Joe Exotic’s trial. “I really hope we will hear something from Jeff Lowe,” he said. “He never testified. In the proposed deliberations – we cannot hear his opinion or the role he plays.”

The conversation has accelerated so far that President Donald Trump even claimed he “saw” forgiving Joe Exotic after Tiger King, at a press conference according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kristin claimed that Trump’s comments seemed only fleeting.

Overall, Kristin said Tiger King was not edited fairly. “The documents do not even come close to what we saw in court,” he said.

Then, he added: “People need to remember that it is more like a documentary than a documentary. They don’t provide all the evidence at all. The jury will not punish it based on what is seen by the general audience. It’s easy to feel sorry to him, but they cannot see what we see. “