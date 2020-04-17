Joe Exotic Was Chief Of Police As A Teenager Because Of Course He Is

Before there was Tiger King – and Joe Exotic – there was Joe Schreibvogel: a teenager with big dreams of working in law enforcement. Later, he became Joe Exotic, starred in the wildly documentary Netflix, and went to jail for a list of illegal things. However, first of all, he was the Chief of Police.

If your jaw just falls, you are in good company.

The Tiger King star became a police officer soon after high school, and when he was only 19 years old, he found himself as Chief of Police of a small town in Texas called Eastvale, Texas, according to Texas Monthly.

The publication claims the department is small, so Exotic doesn’t have too many responsibilities. Extreme crime is rare, they wrote. He began to shape life for himself, and clearly rose to the rank of law enforcement easily. That’s all before Exotic sexuality tore her family apart and she tried to kill herself by riding a bridge.

Joe Exotic wore a uniform long before he began adopting exotic animals. He is a policeman out of middle school.

Netflix

Which was later featured in the Tiger King documentary series, which streamed on Netflix. Exotic talk emotionally about how suicide attempts changed his life and brought him into the animal world. But the series completely skips the fact that Exotic somehow found its way into the legal field before committing a series of extraordinary crimes.

An exotic touch of his time as a policeman in a documentary named Louis Theroux Meets the American Dangerous Animal. The conversation arose when Exotic claimed he put all his animals to sleep before allowing them to go to the second park if he went bankrupt.

Theroux wondered when Exotic began to think this way, and the park owner claimed that he always did: even when he was a police officer.

Theroux answered: “You must be a very strange policeman.”

Exotic echoes of those words. “I’m a strange cop.”

Other details of Exotic’s time as a government leader are unknown. The only thing that is certain is that the former wildlife park owner has strayed far from loving the law.

Exotic is currently serving a sentence of 22 years in prison for trying to recruit someone to kill his rival, a tiger advocate named Carole Baskin. Contributing to his sentence were several allegations of animal abuse, which also violated part of the Endangered Species Act.

At Tiger King, Exotic claims to see his old wildlife park as his own entity, and even implies that he will open fire if the police ever try to dictate his behavior. The park is no longer owned by Exotic. The ownership change occurred even before he went to jail when his business partner, Jeff Lowe, took over.