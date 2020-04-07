Joe Exotic’s grandson’s remarks about BOMBSHELL’s tiger king King Star: ‘Real life Joe is 100 times the worst’

If you have seen The tiger king should be turned on NetflixYou know, when Joe Exotic plays come out, the drama doesn’t just stop. In a recent interview, Jin’s grandson Chealsi Putman The show is about Joe’s bad karma

You may remember that in the short time that appeared in Tiger King’s documents, Chelalie accused his parents of exploiting the Exotic. He had a lot to say to her.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Putman, who worked at the zoo from 1999 to 2017, said that in real life his uncle was “100 times worse” than what we saw. He wants to tell the public that the real “Joe Exotic” is really bad.

Here we have added a big warning about animal abuse.

Chealsi accused Joe of taking advantage of his grandparents by appearing in Tiger King documents. / (c) Netflix

Putman said his uncle was “a good guy and really cared for the animals,” but his greed made him even more insulting to the exotic pets he kept at the zoo. Violations included freezing dead tiger cubs, selling them to taxidermists, and videotaping people having sex with animals at a zoo.

Boring!

Lawyers for the 31-year-old:

“I saw Joe spray the bar with a fire extinguisher and avoid being killed for safety reasons,” he said. … He would take cash under the table to sell the tiger’s torch, or if someone sent a check, he would hand it over to someone else, or if he had the money in the store, it would be in someone else’s. name. Joe always tried to keep himself away from any illegal activities, but he did not involve his employees in this matter. ”

Putman told DailyMailTV that there were “at least 10” tiger torches, and that Joe’s frostbite after his death meant he was involved in a “study” at the University of Texas A&M. However, he said he “never saw the evidence” to confirm Joe’s story and believed he “sold them to feed on personal items.”

He also said that Joe would sell baby monkeys, and testified to the cruelty and abuse of monkeys in the garden.

“A few years ago, we had a monkey at the zoo who had just had a baby. Joe wanted to take the baby monkey away from his mother. Mom didn’t allow the monkey Joe to take the baby away from me, so Mom decided to” throw “the monkey away. The monkey was about to throw a tranquilizer puppy. Joe shot one line at the monkey, but a few minutes later the sedative didn’t work, so his mother shot another duck at the other. Up to five arrows are fired. His mother acts out of my mind.

Regarding the lawsuits between these animals, Putman said he had never seen the video and “heard about them.” She said she learned about Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), who filmed her partner having sex with other men.

Another wonderful claim from a mother of three: Joe himself had an adult son with his ex-girlfriend. His son worked in a kindergarten, and until his relationship deteriorated, he lied to his daughter-in-law, Joe, that he had “forged a zoo book.”

Although Joe’s mother Shirley cried over Carol Baskin’s cruelty in the GoFundMe video for the series, Chealsi said Joe caused her parents’ suffering. / (c) Netflix

Joe’s parents Shirley and Francis Schreibwogel Also affected by the brutality of the former governor’s candidate: Exotic, according to Putman, who was raised by his grandparents, abducted and neglected Schreibogel. He said:

‘I’ve seen him before. He’s seen the roles of the game. Most of the zoo’s securities, policies and loans were on behalf of its parents. ”

After all he testified, Putman was happy to help the FBI hunt when he fled to Florida in 2018. Joe’s grandson The tiger king “I knew he was in the Fed,” the star said, leaving her mother and Shirley with a grill. After Putman discovered the phone, he gave Joe CIA information to monitor the call to his mother.

The rest is history … and 22 years in prison for cruelty to animals and murder for money!

Chelsea Putman has no regrets about putting his uncle behind bars. In fact, he said:

“If it had been me, I would have executed him in the back,”

He was disappointed in a bride like Cardi B who expressed her support for her aunt. He told the Daily MailTV that his apology to Joe “makes them look stupid.” What if he could say something to his relatives in prison?

“I hope you go to hell.”

You can. ”Wow! This is a strong statement!

What do you think, Perezer readers ?! Do you believe in Putman’s story? Does it make you think differently? The tiger kingWhat? SILENT sound when receiving comments (below)

