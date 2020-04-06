Joe Exotic's Husband Attracts Queen '' Reunion ''

Done Tiger King? Don’t be afraid, as it becomes more likely that another installment is on the way.

After exotic animal lovers and controversial stars in the Netflix documentary series Jeff Lowe saying “another episode” is being filmed, another cast member has some interesting details to share.

Joe Exotichusband, Dillon Passage, reappear Andy Cohenshows SiriusXM on Monday and confirms that such a “reunion” will take place. Dillon said he would not appear in the unannounced project, explaining, “It will be a live episode, like a reunion. Netflix has not contacted me otherwise.”

When Andy asked if Carole Baskin, Joe’s enemy and the target of a murder plot for him, will participate, Dillon replies, “I don’t know, it’s like a talent interview.

Over the weekend, Lowe confirmed that he and his wife were filming at a zoo in Oklahoma, which they took over after Joe’s arrest.

Netflix has not announced the official response to the buzzy series, but has made an exclusive interview with Joe behind the bar.

“You know,” the former zookeeper said in the video, “It’s true that I can see I’m famous there, but I’ve seen four similar walls for a year and a half now.”

“I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga. It’s time to turn the tables and Joe is out of jail for a free man and released from all these charges,” Joe added.

Andy Cohen Live SiriusXM Live every Monday and Wednesday at 10:00 am EST. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness are available for streaming on Netflix.