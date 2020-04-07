Joe Exotic’s Niece Reveals Horrific Tales You Did not See In ‘Tiger King’

Joe Exotic, the issue of that wild Netflix docuseries Tiger King, has had extra tea spilled about him although he’s behind bars.

Exotic’s niece Chealsi Putman has spoken out, exposing all the dim relatives tricks that were not revealed on the viral doco.

“In the Tiger King Netflix collection, you can see glimpses of his evil persona but in real-lifetime Joe is 100 periods even worse. I want individuals to know who the authentic Joe Exotic is, not the 1 you have seen on Tv set,” Putman informed DailyMailTV.

The 31-calendar year previous mom of three is also revealing for the initial time how she helped the FBI catch her uncle when he was on the run in Florida.

She can make some fairly weighty statements, this sort of as alleging that her uncle froze dead tiger cubs in order to sell them to taxidermists and experienced films of people today carrying out sexual intercourse acts on animals at the zoo.

“Over the years there will have to have been at the very least 10 tiger cubs that he froze. I have no concept what transpired to them, they would just vanish,” she claimed.

She also alleged that he as soon as requested her to choose a dead tiger cub to Oklahoma Town to a taxidermist to get it stuffed, but she refused.

Joe allegedly not only illegally offered tiger cubs, he also offered baby monkeys, in accordance to Putman, who recounts this wild tale about her uncle’s interaction with monkeys.

“A few several years in the past, at the zoo we had a monkey who just experienced a infant, Joe wished to get the child monkey absent from it’s mom so he could market it.

“The mother monkey obviously would not enable Joe just take the little one absent from her so, he decided to ‘dart’ the mother monkey.

“He was likely to shoot a tranquilliser dart into the mom monkey so he could choose the new child child away from her.

“Joe shot one dart into the monkey, but soon after a handful of minutes the tranquilliser hadn’t worked, so he shot a different dart into the mother, and a further.

“He shot a overall of 5 darts into the mother right until she dozed off so he could pry the baby monkey absent from its arms. I was disgusted by his actions, he’s blessed the mother monkey didn’t die,” Putman reported.

Putman labored for her uncle from 1999 till 2017 when he owned the zoo.

“Our connection was up and down, generally due to the fact I wouldn’t put up with his bullshit,” she said.

“I’ve individually witnessed Joe spray a tiger with a fire extinguisher, not out of a basic safety or for a lifetime preserving reason, but for the reason that the tiger didn’t respond the way Joe experienced needed it to.”

She also explained to the publication there were videos of specified individuals carrying out intercourse acts on some of the animals at the zoo.

Following her statements, she clarified she never individually noticed any of the movies, expressing: “I didn’t want to see them, I just heard about them.”

Putman, whose mom is Joe’s youngest sister, thinks Joe was at the time a “good man and truly cared for the animals,” but immediately after realising how much money he could make, he began abusing them.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.