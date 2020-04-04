Joe Exotic’s Tiger King spoke in a prison interview

Joe Exotic, the new pop culture, offered a donation in the form of prison interviews, as fans flocked to hear who the rising star “Tiger King“he said.

In a brief clip posted by Netflix on Twitter last Friday, the 57-year-old zookeeper gives a glimpse of his fourth (or fifth), according to some media reports, including Women’s health) wife, her focus with Carole Baskin and sees the explosion in action while behind bars.

“When I get out here, am I going to go crazy like I used to? I’ll never change it,” Joe began laughing.

Joe Exotic is being questioned from jail on March 22.

For those who have never been to the glory of the “Tiger King,” look around the shenanigans of Exotic – the name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – who run a zoo or zoo, and mingle with the legendary myths. by Baskin, a big-time bandmate and owner of his own space. Drugs, guns and polygamists run until Exotic is sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in murder-hire to avoid ‘Eh, all you cats and kittens’ Baskin .

And eaten by all their fans, catapulting Exotic to viral stardom.

“You know it would be nice if I could find a celebrity there, but I’ve seen these four walls a year and a half ago,” he explained over the phone, as he took behind the glass wall. the prison.

But the fame comes at a price, as Exotic claims he was guilty of treating some of his animals.

“Go sit in jail with your animals for a week,” he said. “I mean, when I left the zoo, I sent chimpanzees to the Florida sanctuary and thought about how chimpanzees have been going for 18 years, I – I’m ashamed of myself.”

Despite the fact that he had been married to Dillon Passage for eight months before moving on to a new life behind bars, he thanked Passotic Exotic for his support during this difficult time.

When it comes to Passage, recently said Andy Cohen, “” I love Joe. It was there to live with me, in the darkest hour and not just relax and leave him when he needed me most. “

Exotic concludes with an interview, which is being held on March 22, explaining its plans soon.

“I’m done with Carole Baskin’s talent,” he said. “It’s time to turn the table and Joe is going to jail a man who is free and has been released on all charges.”

Check out the above interview!

