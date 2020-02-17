[Joe Gideon: Manchester Gullivers – stay overview]

Joe Gideon

Manchester Gullivers

16th Feb 2020

In a storm-torn weekend with a cruel howling wind and the Armageddon ghouls blowing around desolate Sunday city centre properties sanctuary can only be observed in the secure residences of rock n roll.

Upstairs in Gullivers is a heat glowing pink with late-evening embers as Joe Gideon (ex Bikini Atoll and Joe Gideon and the Sharks) cranks his completely judged tunes. Music that switch from tombstone blues to pastoral psychedelia to sparse article-punk to grinding grooves. It is a breathtaking set of rigidity and release, lyrical bon mots and rhythmic electricity and imagination with quite English melodies entwined about the tunes. Music prepared by Joe and his lampost tall drummer Jim Sclavunos who is paying out his time from Nick Cave’s Terrible Seeds quite well.

The perfect triangle of the onstage trio is entirely explored and the the latest Joe solo album comes to explosive lifetime on the small stage with quite very well-judged actively playing entire of restraint and explosive stress from the band.

These are songs complete of strategies and dynamics, the razor-sharp guitar sound slips and slides by means of perfect chord alterations as Joe delivers his dense and deep lyrics around the prime. His Lou Reed drawl is wrapped around his words and phrases that are deeply individual but not without a perception of dark humour.

The album was co-penned and produced by Jim Sclavunos who is daylighting from Nick Cave and The Terrible Seeds. His drumming is as concise and explosive as you would expect, each and every music has lots of rhythms crammed into its construction and the toying with the loud and tranquil dynamics is explosive and thrilling. A single minute he is shivering his shakers and the subsequent it is a deadbeat clank and grind and the next it is a cross-rhythm shape change. It is fantastic rhythm. Terrific drumming constantly serves the music. Carrying out absent with bass the triangle is at last built up with Gris-De-Lin and her keyboards that switch from lysergic traces to funk grooves that properly underlay the tracks.

Challenging to spot there is something pretty English about the new music that swerves from prog to psyche to put up-punk and however never ever loses sight of the melody. Beefheart could be in there, the Velvets and even early Jethro Tull and yet they sound pretty considerably of the instant.

There is is a entire world well worth obtaining missing in.

Embrace this shark.

Photograph Andi Callen