Joe Giudice says Italy’s closure amid the coronavirus pandemic is “funny, cit;” – “More people die from Viagra!”

% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646711%

% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646712%

Italy is now locked in the midst of the whole Coronavirus crisis and Joe Giudice, who has been living there while awaiting a final decision on his deportation case, has made it very clear that he does not agree! With regard to the star of the reality show, the measures are extremely extreme as the virus is far from dangerous.

Joe shared his opinion on the situation in the video as he shared how his neighborhood in Salerno looked like a complete “ghost town, cit; because of the quarantine.

% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646713 %% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646714%

Teresa Giudice’s split husband also mocked fears in the clip she posted on her Instagram page, noting that even Viagra pills cause more deaths than Coronavirus’s Covid19 chain.

% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646715%

% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646716%

Joe filmed the empty streets, sidewalks and buildings in his neighborhood and called the closure “ridiculous”.

Naturally frustrated, Joe went on to explain that ‘More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdoses) every day than this Corona virus. People here are furious because the government is ridiculous with 🔒down !!!! Sorry, don’t shut me up again! Stay Safe ani Eat Healthy, Exercise and Don’t Shake and dhe 👏! ‘

Judging from the comments he received in the comments section, it seems that many people agreed with Joe’s point of view.

One follower told Joe that he must tell people that it is really safe to travel there.

In response, the man wrote that the man “should always get safety advice. I’ve been in prison for four years, the key is always to wash your hands and it will be fine.”

Other fans also intervened, writing comments like: & # 39; Yes, it’s crazy & # 39; / & # 39; People are also worried here in the United States, but will still work & # 39; / & # 39; It’s crazy that all my relatives in Italy tell me not to come in April for Easter, so I had to cancel everything and not even in their hometown, but in the United States it’s no better. ;.



Post Views:

0 0

% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646717%% MINIFYHTMLbb92a771fe4c6fc281edbcef6028646718%