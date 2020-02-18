[joe-henricksen’s-3-pointer:-benet’s-season,-sectional-converse-and-jeremiah-williams’-rise]

Benet attained the 20-acquire marker for the 11th straight yr beneath mentor Gene Heidkamp with a monster gain over Notre Dame this previous weekend. But it wasn’t quick.

For a software which is averaged more than 25 wins a 12 months the previous 10 seasons, this 2019-2020 period has been a great deal a lot more of a grind to get to what has turn into an expected milestone. The Redwings have dealt with accidents and illness all season whilst enjoying a ridiculously sturdy timetable once all over again.

But the acquire around hugely-ranked Notre Dame, arguably the greatest Class 3A workforce in the condition, and competing in opposition to nationally-rated prep faculty powerhouse La Lumiere out of Indiana about the weekend demonstrates Benet’s wide likely. This team could be poised and all set for a likely Course 3A operate.

That regular stingy Benet protection and a pair of seniors, major person Colin Crothers (14.five ppg) and shooter Jack Prock (11.five ppg), direct the way. But junior Tyler Van Eekeren stepped up with 16 factors in the time-defining win above Notre Dame.

Benet ought to be a top rated three seed in the Hinsdale South Sectional, the place the host college with 26 wins and 3A big Bogan will sign up for them.

Sectional talk

The sectionals will be seeded this week by large faculty coaches all over the state.

Of course, the Lyons Sectional will be punishing. You truly feel for 25-gain York which will have to contend with the three General public League giants at the top. Curie, Simeon and Youthful will hog up the best 3 seeds.

But as anticipated, the Bloom Sectional will be the deepest and strongest in the point out.

There are already six teams with 20-in addition wins in the sectional, headed by the top rated 4 powerhouses in the sectional –– Bloom (23-five), Thornton (26-1), Homewood-Flossmoor (22-3) and Marian Catholic (21-seven). Then there is a Brother Rice staff closing in on 20 wins just after recently beating a pair of very-ranked teams in Loyola and DePaul Prep.

Jeremiah Williams’ rise

Simeon’s Ahamad Bynum is incredibly hot. He’s a dynamic shot maker, though it can come at the cost of the workforce at times. But often when you have a participant who can do what Bynum is able of accomplishing, you have to prolong a very little additional leash and enable him go get his 25 or 30 points.

The 6-one junior guard scored 25 in the metropolis semifinal acquire in excess of Curie and poured in 22 factors in the title activity gain over Morgan Park.

But Jeremiah Williams is actively playing fantastic basketball, and it’s simple to see the impression he has on this Simeon team.

The six-four Williams is an absolute Swiss Army knife for the Wolverines. He can rating the basketball when needed, handle the ball, rebound, block a shot, protect a number of positions with his size and agility and deliver hustle plays.

What’s significantly puzzling is his recruitment. Williams has had and continues to receive some legit mid-major curiosity. But there ought to be more. This need to be a high precedence recruit for every single mid-significant to mid-significant additionally plan with a scholarship open up and a will need for a perimeter player.