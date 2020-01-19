Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner look so good together at the SAG Awards 2020! | SAG Awards 2020, Joe Jonas, SAG Awards, Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner look so good in their red carpet better together.

the Jonas Brothers musician and actress from Game of Thrones were both present at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Sophie is nominated alongside her Game of Thrones co-stars for an exceptional performance by an ensemble in a dramatic series during the evening ceremony. The show also won the outstanding performance of a set of stunts in a television series.

The SAG Awards recognize the best cinematographic and television performances and only the actors vote for the winner. Be sure to connect this evening at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.

For information: Sophie wears a Louis Vuitton dress, belt and sandals. Joe wears a Boss tuxedo, Bulgari cufflinks, an Audemars Piguet watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

