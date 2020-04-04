Joe Jonas Announces Celeb Attendees For His New Quibi Present ‘Cup of Joe’ | Joe Jonas

The poster for Joe Jonas‘ new clearly show Cup of Joe has been discovered, together with his superstar guests!

The 30-12 months-old Jonas Brother will working experience diverse towns across the planet with some of his loved ones and close friends in the Quibi collection.

Cup of Joe is an 8-aspect vacation collection starring Joe Jonas. As a single third of the worldwide audio phenomenon Jonas Brothers and guide singer of DNCE, Joe has traveled the world — city following town.

But amongst whirlwind pit stops and racing concerning live performance venues, Joe has only scratched the surface of what these spots essentially have to give. In advance of he hits the stage on his sold-out Contentment Begins tour, Joe will expertise just about every city like a real native – as he pairs up with superstar pals at every single place. This worldwide superstar is at last looking at the planet.

Superstar attendees consist of wife Sophie Turner (Amsterdam), Tina Fey (New York), Matthew McConaughey (Austin), Nick and Kevin Jonas (Barcelona), Lewis Capaldi (Berlin), David Hasselhoff (Berlin), Nicole Scherzinger (London), Lewis Hamilton (Paris), and Jack Black (Los Angeles).

If you forgot, Joe and Jack had been spotted filming at The Grove again in January.

Cup of Joe will premiere on Quibi on April 27th.

