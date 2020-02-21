[joe-jonas-celebrates-sophie-turner’s-twenty-fourth-birthday-with-sweet-be-aware]

Joe Jonas is wishing his spouse Sophie Turner a pleased 24th birthday!

The 30-year-outdated musician took to his Instagram to share the sweetest concept alongside with a spectacular picture of Sophie that he snapped himself.

“Happy Birthday to the really like of my lifetime. Everyday living is better with you. ❤️,” Joe captioned the photograph.

Sophie‘s birthday celebration will come just more than a week after it was uncovered that she is pregnant with the couple’s 1st child!

