joe-jonas-&-pregnant-sophie-turner-make-a-juice-bar-run

Sophie Turner walks and talks with spouse Joe Jonas whilst out in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (March four).

The sweet couple stepped out on the warm working day for a juice run. Sophie, who is expecting her 1st child with Joe, hid her expanding toddler bump with her cute blue costume and a gray bag.

Just in excess of the weekend, Sophie wore yet another lovable babydoll type gown whilst out to lunch with Joe and a couple of good friends.

