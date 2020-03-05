Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Make A Juice Bar Run

By
David Keith
-
joe-jonas-&-pregnant-sophie-turner-make-a-juice-bar-run

Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Make A Juice Bar Run

Sophie Turner walks and talks with spouse Joe Jonas whilst out in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (March four).

The sweet couple stepped out on the warm working day for a juice run. Sophie, who is expecting her 1st child with Joe, hid her expanding toddler bump with her cute blue costume and a gray bag.

Pictures: Test out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

Just in excess of the weekend, Sophie wore yet another lovable babydoll type gown whilst out to lunch with Joe and a couple of good friends.

Jonas Brothers followers acquired a good deal about Sophie this week, when she admitted she employed to “hate” the group! See what she shared listed here!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB