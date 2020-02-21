[joe-joyce-guide-sparring-lover-unveiled-for-daniel-dubois-combat]

RINGSIDE 21/02/2020

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton, who lately signed a managerial agreement with Victory Athletics & Entertainment, is now in Las Vegas, Nevada, sparring 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Joe Joyce (10-, 9 KOs), as he prepares for his bout with Daniel DuBois (14-, 13 KOs).

“It feels fantastic sparring another person of this sort of a large caliber like Joe Joyce,” said Milton soon after teaching. “I came in next at the Olympic Trials, which gave me a ton of confidence.

“Now that I’m doing the job with a fighter like Joe Joyce, I am learning a large amount, and we are heading really hard rounds. Not a ton of fighters get this much practical experience prior to turning pro.”

Milton, a 25-year-aged amateur stand-out from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who was a silver medalist at the Olympic Trials and gained the Western Qualifiers in 2019, is completely ready to just take his vocation to the following degree.

“I produced sacrifices very last year, I moved to Oakland to prepare and get much better,” said Milton. “Now I am training in Las Vegas and I want to be the finest I can be. I have to go exactly where there’s entire world championship stage sparring, it doesn’t get improved than this. Supporting Joe Joyce with his camp is just the begin of lots of terrific matters for me.”

Milton, who is refreshing out of the amateurs, is extra focused than at any time on producing a assertion as a qualified. His supervisor Mike Leanardì is thrilled with this opportunity.

“Milton has only been boxing for a few a long time, but is in a position to give Joe Joyce excellent operate, which speaks to Milton’s characteristics,” stated Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports & Leisure. “Milton is a individual with solid character and a large amount of integrity as well as expertise. Studying from a adorned amateur and rising pro like Joe Joyce will only make improvements to Jeremiah, and his quest to grow to be a entire world champion.”