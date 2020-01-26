Joe Joyce vs. Daniel Dubois or Filip Hrgovic ’50 / 50 ‘update

Phil Jay 01/26/2020

Joe Joyce was easily derailed in his search for a UK heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois after a European Boxing Union verdict.

“The Juggernaut” was originally supposed to compete against Marco Huck for the vacant EBU title this month. That was until the German retired due to injury.

Joyce and his team, which includes co-manager Sam Jones, then hoped to land Dubois next with a sanction for the coveted blue bracelet. These plans have now been dashed.

EBU leaders have decided to ratify Filip Hrgovic as the next available candidate. Hrgovic replaces Huck with a straight swap.

This means that Joyce would lose a chance of winning the title if he decides to continue talking to Dubois.

Serious negotiations between Joyce and Dubois between Frank Warren and S-Jam Boxing had already started. They may need to stop.

If Joyce wants to completely defeat the European on the way to the championship title, the 2016 Olympic champion must first prevail against Hrgovic.

Hrgovic’s representatives in the Sauerland team are very interested in agreeing a deal.

“CONFIRMED: European heavyweight championship between Filip Hrgovic and Joe Joyce ordered,” they said proudly over the weekend. “(A) Date and place still to be confirmed.”

With confusion as to what is happening now, and when Joyce is dead in the water against Dubois in the first half of 2020, Jones WBN has stated that not all is lost.

“I can definitely confirm that we have agreed to fight Daniel Dubois. But with Joyce’s EBU order against Hrgovic we are in a unique situation. One that we have worked hard on for the past two years “Said Jones exclusively told World Boxing News,

“We accepted the Dubois fight. That is a fact. But will we take on Hrgovic? – In my opinion it would bring us closer to a world championship title and give us a better fight because of the styles.

“It’s a very interesting situation. But what I can guarantee the fans is that Joe Joyce will have some big fights this year. Huge fights.”

Offer purse

When asked whether Joyce is now leaning over to Hrgovic via Dubois, Jones replied: “I would say it is totally 50/50 at the moment. We have to see where we are going from here.”

Given that both Joyce and Dubois are promoted by Frank Warren and it is an internal fight, Jones finally answered the question of whether Joyce could be ordered to face Hrgovic on the matchroom platform where the Croatian is currently is under contract.

“There is no guarantee for that. But I would say it’s most likely a wallet bid. We’ll see who has the right to promote the fight, ”he added.

