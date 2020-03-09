Joe Marler cited more than Alun Wyn Jones incident

Joe Marler has been cited for his strange grabbing of Alun Wyn Jones’ groin in England’s 6 Nations earn in excess of Wales.

The Harlequins prop could now confront a suspension as long as 24 weeks following 6 Nations bosses convened a disciplinary listening to in Dublin on Thursday.

Marler’s England colleague Courtney Lawes will also experience a disciplinary listening to on Thursday, getting been cited for a perilous tackle on Jones in the course of Saturday’s 33-30 win at Twickenham.

Courtney Lawes and Joe Marler have been cited for incidents in England’s Guinness Six Nations get above Wales.

— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 9, 2020

Manu Tuilagi’s computerized listening to following a red card will also be held at the exact time, with the centre also established to discover if he will be suspended.

6 Nations disciplinary chiefs confirmed Marler would face a hearing, charged with infringing rules on sportsmanship, with the Quins entrance-rower referred to as into query more than allegedly “twisting or squeezing genitals”.

Bollocks. Entire bollocks.

— Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) March 8, 2020

Marler’s cryptic tweet of “B*******. Total b*******,” whilst not directly attributed to anything at all, could effortlessly be viewed negatively by the authorities.

Wales captain Jones was annoyed that no action was taken against Marler at the time of the incident.Alun Wyn Jones was still left unimpressed (Adam Davy/PA)

“There’s a good deal of footage that has been revealed, it appears like a great deal of supporters noticed what happened,” said Jones.

“It’s quite discouraging that we talk a lot about TMOs (tv match officials) and footage opinions, still there doesn’t appear to be a large amount of it occurring.”

England boss Eddie Jones lamented a clutch of refereeing phone calls in the aftermath of his side’s slender victory about the Welsh, but Tuilagi’s red card yields an computerized listening to.

The disciplinary panel are very likely to consider a dim watch of head mentor Jones’ criticism of match referee Ben O’Keefe, with the outspoken Australian boasting “at the close we have been 13 versus 16 and that’s hard”, and branding Tuilagi’s red card “absolute rubbish”.

Northampton flanker Lawes could also now facial area a ban too, ought to he be located responsible of a dangerous deal with.