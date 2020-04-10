Joe Rogan claims UFC 249 cancellation ‘saves me a whole lot of f****** thinking’

Joe Rogan admits the cancellation of UFC 249 ‘saves me a whole lot of f****** thinking’.

The really-predicted celebration, originally scheduled for April 18 in New York, was officially known as off owing to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday night.

Joe Rogan (center) is a standard commentator for the UFC

UFC president Dana White was adamant the function go on prior to broadcast lover ESPN and its dad or mum firm Disney pressured him to pull the plug.

UFC commentator Rogan disclosed he was apprehensive about contracting coronavirus at UFC 249.

He informed the Joe Rogan Experience podcast: “Wow, which is interesting.

“Well, that saves me a ton of f****** contemplating.

“I was 75 for each cent completely ready to go. The only detail that concerned me is that if I contracted anything and then I arrived into get in touch with with other people.

“What I was likely to do, if I could undoubtedly get analyzed, then I’d have to definitively know the effects ahead of I came again. Even then you really do not know.”

Tony Ferguson was set to experience Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 immediately after his authentic opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov could not make the celebration because of to vacation limits in Russia.

Ferguson found out about the cancellation all through an job interview with Orange County Sign-up.

He claimed: “Oh wow. Oh, perfectly. I’m even now going to train.

“I’m sure it’s for a great motive. Let us be serious. I bought to hold the faith.”