Joe Rogan is the highest earning podcaster

Forbes has released its opening list of the highest-earning podcasters, and Joe Rogan is at the top and reportedly earns $ 30 million a year.

# 2 behind the host of The Joe Rogan Experience is followed by My Favorite Murder, Karen Kilgariff, and Georgia Hardstark, who earned $ 15 million. Dave Ramsey of The Dave Ramsey Show ranks third with $ 10 million. Dax Shepard (Armchair Expert) and Bill Simmons (The Bill Simmons Podcast) round out the top 5 with $ 9 million and $ 7 million, respectively.

“(Rogan’s is) delivers greatness and commitment,” said Tom Webster, senior vice president at Edison Research, Forbes. “He is number 1 in terms of reach in the United States.”

Rogan has requested 190 million downloads per month and, according to Apple, has the world’s leading podcast. He supported Bernie Sanders last month and sparked controversy over some transphobic comments Rogan made in his podcast in 2013.

