Joe Rogan Says ‘I Prefer To Trump’ Instead of Joe Biden, President Is Not ‘Aging At All’ in the Office

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan said he would prefer President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, arguing that Trump had held fast to office pressure versus Biden.

Host Joe Rogan Experience spoke at his studio on Friday with Eric Weinstein, managing director of investment company Thiel Capital, where the two compared Trump’s behavior and “false alpha” personality with the behavior of a professional wrestler. The conversation turned to politics in 2020 after Weinstein complained that people “express themselves morally” when they are not given a choice in life. The podcast host, who last week described the former Vice President as “very old” and “stumbling,” claimed the Democratic Party “made us all stupid” by promoting Biden’s campaign and potential nominations. Rogan had previously said he would “maybe vote” for Bernie Sanders.

He appeared to praise Trump’s vitality because it seemed “not aging at all” during his tenure.

“I think in general, people, when they are not given a choice at all express themselves morally. I want a true presidential choice that is worthy. I do not have. Now you will ask me ‘which of the people is not deserve the one you like the most? “Weinstein said.” I can’t choose [Biden]. I can’t vote for Trump. “

“I can’t choose that guy. I’d rather choose Trump than [Biden],” Rogan answered. “I don’t think he can handle anything. You depend entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what to do.” I’ll be like after a year at the office. The pressure to become president of the United States is something that has never been prepared by anyone. The only one who seems okay with that is Trump, oddly enough. “It seems to be aging at all or in all forms of decline. Obama, soon, starts to look older. George W. [Bush], soon, starts to look older.”

Earlier in the podcast Friday, Weinstein and Rogan said there was a mindset of “pro wrestling very pro” which motivated Trump supporters. Rogan added that Trump, who was in the WWE Hall of Fame and who had fought against owner Vince McMahon in a match that was broadcast on television, had a talent for making complicated problems “digestible by fools.”

“There is a part of his appeal is that he hits a certain frequency that gives comfort and narrows the limits of what is possible and puts things into a very digestible form that fools like. I’m not saying that everyone who supports Trump is a moron “Only those who support him economically. But there are many fools who like him because he speaks on this frequency. He will not say anything self-deprecating or introspection … he has a very narrow bandwidth.”

“I don’t think this is a change for Trump, he has always been performative – like a fake alpha,” Weinstein added.

Biden will be 78 years old just days after the November election and Trump will be 74 years old in June this year.

Newsweek contacted Rogan to comment on Saturday.

Screenshot: Joe Rogan Experience | Youtube