Joe Rogan’s approval of Bernie Sanders is controversial

The Bernie Sanders campaign’s decision to support Joe Rogan’s support has sparked controversy.

Gage Skidmore / Creative Commons

A candidate for an office announcing high-profile support for a popular media figure should be a matter of course in an election season. It should also be relatively uncontroversial: many celebrities on the left and right will be happy to advertise the candidate they think is best.

The case of popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who supports Bernie Sander’s presidential election, is a more difficult case. To some extent, this is due to Sander’s unexpected way of seeking the nomination. It’s even more about Rogan himself – and the way he’s loved for some and controversial for others.

As Zack Beauchamp writes at Vox, Rogan is a contradictory figure that impresses some and offends others – both with his own commentary and with some of his guests. “Despite his claim to be left, Rogan has a very long history of objectionable comments, especially about transsexuals,” writes Beauchamp. “He has conducted friendly interviews with right-wing extremists such as Milo Yiannopoulos, Candace Owens and Alex Jones – and even supported conspiracy theories on September 11th.”

For some, the problem is not that Rogan advocates Sanders, but rather that Sanders campaign has played a major role in that advocacy.

“I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie … He was insanely consistent all his life. He basically said the same thing, the same thing all his life. And in and of itself is a very powerful structure, from which one can operate. ”-Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

Aymann Ismail writes a convincing version of this argument at Slate. Ismail writes from the perspective of someone who once heard Rogan’s podcast regularly. However, the following gradually changed:

But the more I tuned in, the more uncomfortable it became for me. Under the venerable guise of giving a fair turn to every end of the political spectrum, he introduced his mega-audience to guests with undoubtedly racist and sexist views that remain largely unchallenged.

However, Rogan’s audience also represents an electorate that is elusive, as Devin Gordon writes The Atlantic, Gordon cites “Rogan’s wooing a medium-sized audience that particularly despises the cultural elite” as one of the keys to its cultural importance.

For some, Rogan’s support was a bold move for the Sanders campaign. for others it was an incorrect decision to open the campaign for criticism. The impact on the race remains to be seen. And without controversial decisions, it would not be an escape from the president.

