Joe Rogan’s incredible appeal to the “crazy” UFC 247 judge for the way he scored the fight between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes

Joe Rogan was less than impressed by the judges at UFC 247, where Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title.

The seasoned UFC commentator questioned one of the results on the early preliminary map and then in the headline.

Jon Jones after defeating Dominick Reyes

Jones defeated Dominick Reyes unanimously with two judges who scored the duel 48:47. The third was Jon “Bones” Jones 49-46, whom Rogan called “crazy”.

After the fight, Rogan said: “This is the same guy Andre Ewell made tonight’s decision against Jonathan Martinez, which is just ridiculous.

“It was another fight that didn’t make sense to any of us. It makes me angry. We talked about it so many times.

“It’s less of a problem in some commissions that have dealt with martial arts and MMA for a longer time, but I can’t argue about it enough, I can’t get angry enough. I’ve done it so many times.

“If someone thinks that it was a 4-1 draw for Jon Jones, that person is crazy. You are crazy.

“Dominick Reyes fought a hell of a fight tonight and it’s crazy to disregard this performance with this kind of judgment.”

AEW bound?

The resuscitation is said to be cut by nearly $ 1 million a year to stay with WWE

good animal

Corey Graves tells a never-before-heard Brock Lesnar story and it’s amazing

turn on

South Africa vs. England live: Listen to the third ODI as tourists search for a leveler for the series

the best

The Rock calls Jon Jones the GOAT after defeating Dominick Reyes in close combat

firmly

Daniel Cormier said what every fan thought after Jones’ narrow victory over Reyes

and still

UFC 247 RESULTS: Jon Jones holds up questionable scorecards against Reyes

EXPLOSIVE

Watch Kell Brook return with a stunning KO from Mark DeLuca

LEGEND

See how Mike Tyson stars in the new artistic promotion for Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury 2

Jones set a 26-1 record and defeated all newcomers while still defending his 205-pound belt.

He now has the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC history.

Rogan also had problems with the judges when Lauren Murphy defeated Andrea Lee in the preliminary rounds.

In a comment, he pointed out that one of the judges did not watch the fight for about 30 seconds.