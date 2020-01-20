Joe Root needs four gates to get the tourists into the final day just before the win

England finished their third test against South Africa on the fourth day thanks to a great performance with the ball.

The sailors blew the Proteas’ tail away to force the successor, while Joe Root’s sideline caused chaos in their second inning.

The skipper got four gates when the hosts left six gates and still ran 188 runs on the way to the last day.

Getty Images – Getty

Joe Root celebrates taking one of his four gates

South Africa continued the day and needed 92 to not hit again, but could not increase its value of 208 for six before Stuart Broad Vernon sent Philander’s stump with the fourth ball of the morning.

There was still hope for the hosts as long as Quinton De Kock stayed on the crease, but Curran also made it easy for him by swinging the new ball between the paddle and pad and falling the center.

Broad made three gates without a hit when he fired Keshav Maharaj for a duck. The tailender aimed a ruthless blow at the center of the wicket, but could only pull his own stumps down.

South Africa made one pass before the innings ended in poor shape. Kagiso Rabada moved to Mark Wood at half time to beat Broad three to 30.

The Proteas 209 stayed away after losing four to one and 290 seconds to go.

Getty Images – Getty

Mark Wood made a spectacular catch on the fourth day

As expected, Joe Root forced the successor and left his bowlers most of six sessions to get the job done.

South African openers Dean Elgar and Pieter Malan successfully negotiated the first seven overs of the second innings – three each from Broad and Curran and one from Wood – before the rain pushed players out of the field.

After waiting for his chance to get under the skin of South Africa for so long, Wood grabbed the first wicket of the second inning with his second delivery after the restart.

It was a peach that threw at almost 150 km / h and pulled Dean Elgar’s outer edge before hitting a stump.

England had let the woods fly for the fourth time that day, the hosts were 272 to 18 behind.

Zubayr Hamza was off the crease and was almost immediately confused by Wood’s pace and length.

Getty Images – Getty

Faf Du Plessis responds after being released for South Africa during the second innings

Wood had left his mark on number three in the first innings and received his rewards here. Hamza’s footwork was marked by evasiveness and indecision, and ended in a feather that led to Jos Buttler when Wood pushed one onto his hips.

Usually it was considered an unfortunate release, but Wood had hired him and now had the chance to pressurize Captain Faf Du Plessis at 22 for two.

England was determined to face stubborn Malan before the tea break, and it was Roots’ part-time slip that did the trick.

After completing 12 runs in 79 balls, he was clipped to the front block with a defensive blow and unsuccessfully checked to see if he wanted to leave South Africa 44 for three.

Root and Bess continued their two sayings after tea and it was the captain who triggered the next scream.

He threw you at the new man Rassie Van Der Dussen from the Wicket lap and won an LBW decision.

A check followed, and Van Der Dussen was relieved to see the ball miss his stump.

Root caused great uncertainty at Van Der Dussen and it seemed inevitable that further opportunities would arise.

It arrived halfway through its eighth destination. The batsmen hit his front cushion and saw the balloon on the leg side.

A brilliant response was still required, and Pope was ready to dive to accomplish a breathtaking attack for lefties. It was now 66 for four and De Kock arrived for his second inning of the day.

Root had his fourth wicket when Du Plessis pressed a short leg from his block and reduced the Proteas to six for six.

England could no longer find gates before the end of the day and closed for six, with visitors only needing four gates on the last day.

