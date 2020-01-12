Joe Root’s illness is minor and has “plenty of time” to recover for the third test against South Africa, Jos Buttler suggests

Loading...

Joe Root has “enough time” to recover for England’s third test against South Africa, despite the fact that he was ill this weekend, claims Jos Buttler.

The English captain was not in training on Sunday as he fears he will not be available for the game that starts on Thursday.

Root is the last English player to be hit by an illness in South Africa

It’s the latest setback on a tour of England where many members of the team have come under pressure from injuries, illnesses, or both.

But his teammate has cleared up English fans’ fears about Roots availability, suggesting that it’s a minor illness.

Buttler told Andrew McKenna of talkSPORT: “The tour was a bit chaotic, wasn’t it? Especially in the first few weeks and we thought we probably would have made it now.

“Our captain is not doing very well now, but luckily we have a few days before this test starts so that he has enough time to start his work.

“I haven’t been on a tour with so many diseases. It’s frustrating.”

Getty Images – Getty

Buttler suggested that Root can play the third test

Despite all of these setbacks, England is pretty well positioned in the four-game series.

The series is currently blocked 1-1, with England winning the second test in Cape Town thanks to Ben Stokes’ inspired performance on the last day.

And Buttler said he and his teammates were confident of getting into the Port Elizabeth clash.

He added: “It is huge for both teams. It is great to be 1-1 in the series and come here with confidence.

“A lot of people can gain trust if they play really well in Cape Town and it will definitely be another great test.”

