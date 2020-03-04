[Joe Scarborough Credits ‘Kingmaker’ James Clyburn for Biden’s Stunning Tremendous Tuesday Achievement]

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cited Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) speech endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden last week as one particular of the significant contributing components to Biden’s good results on Super Tuesday.

Early morning Joe opened on Wednesday by playing a clip of Clyburn’s speech, where he said, “I can imagine of no one with the integrity, no one a lot more dedicated to the basic concepts that make this state what it is, than my superior buddy, my late wife’s good good friend Joe Biden… I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly Joe appreciates us.”

Scarborough responded, “You know, Mika, you can take the hundreds of tens of millions of dollars, you can acquire the companies that all the political professionals converse about, you can choose the hundreds of thousands of tweets, you can get all the Facebook adverts, you can just take every little thing that is talked about just about every working day on how to establish a successful campaign and all those put together are not as potent as 1 man’s text. Jim Clyburn, kingmaker.”

Brzezinski declared, “That was most likely the most pivotal second of the 2020 presidential race so considerably, the endorsement from South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn final week helped catapult Joe Biden to a large acquire in South Carolina, which then led to a spectacular Tremendous Tuesday for the former vice president.”

“Biden swept the South. The projected winner in 9 states, with landslide victories in Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma,” she continued. “He also won Minnesota. He gained the delegate-prosperous condition of Texas and he received Elizabeth Warren’s residence point out of Massachusetts where she arrived in third behind Bernie Sanders.”

View earlier mentioned by way of MSNBC.