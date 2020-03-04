[Joe Scarborough Credits ‘Kingmaker’ Jim Clyburn for Biden’s Stunning Super Tuesday Success]

Early morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cited Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) speech endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden very last week as just one of the big contributing factors to Biden’s achievement on Super Tuesday.

Early morning Joe opened on Wednesday by playing a clip of Clyburn’s speech, in which he reported, “I can imagine of no a person with the integrity, no a single far more dedicated to the basic ideas that make this state what it is, than my excellent pal, my late wife’s excellent good friend Joe Biden… I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly Joe is aware of us.”

Scarborough responded, “You know, Mika, you can acquire the hundreds of millions of pounds, you can get the organizations that all the political execs talk about, you can acquire the millions of tweets, you can just take all the Facebook advertisements, you can choose all the things that is talked about each day on how to build a successful campaign and all all those put together are not as impressive as one man’s text. Jim Clyburn, kingmaker.”

Brzezinski declared, “That was probably the most pivotal instant of the 2020 presidential race so significantly, the endorsement from South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn very last 7 days served catapult Joe Biden to a huge earn in South Carolina, which then led to a gorgeous Tremendous Tuesday for the previous vice president.”

“Biden swept the South. The projected winner in 9 states, with landslide victories in Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma,” she continued. “He also won Minnesota. He won the delegate-wealthy state of Texas and he received Elizabeth Warren’s property point out of Massachusetts in which she arrived in 3rd behind Bernie Sanders.”

