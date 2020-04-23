Joe Scarborough goes to shout Trump Coronavirus Rant

Hosting MSNBC Joe Scarborough continued for 4 minutes to shout for the President Donald Trump Lack of preparedness for the corona crisis, linking it to Trump’s current insistence that there is a “good chance” the disease will not return in the fall.

On Thursday morning, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough and company watched several excerpts from Trump’s briefing on Wednesday, in which Trump dismissed his own experts’ assessment of the revival of the Covid-19 in the fall.

Scarborough then went on to work with a large volume asking the non-musical question “When will Trump learn?”

“It is incredible! I can’t wrap myself in the fact that you have networks that were upset months ago saying this would be a hoax, and then they were upset by pushing fake drugs and now they’re coming out saying that this could magically go away, and you have a president who said that would magically disappear! “Scarborough said, referring sideways to Fox News along with Trump.

“We only have 15 people, it’s at zero, like really, when do these people learn ?!” Scarborough asked, and then ran into a series of excerpts from Trump’s predictions that the virus would disappear quickly.

He noted that by the end of next week, “more people could have been killed by Covid-19 than those who have died in the entire Vietnam tragedy”, and then Trump has been promoted by hydroxychloroquine.

“Then we have the president to magically say this drug, oh no no, I don’t know anything about this drug, but my gut just tells me, as his gut told him it will magically go away, my gut just tells me that “We’re going to do this medicine wonderfully,” Scarborough said, adding, “Now we’re finding out he killed the vets.”

The VA study, which Scarborough reported did not contain this finding, but noted a higher mortality rate among Covid-19 patients treated with the drug, especially in combination with an antibiotic.

“We find out that he really fired someone because he wouldn’t promote it, because he wouldn’t promote it the way Dr. Faici said from the beginning, hello we have to do clinical trials, we don’t do it you know if he’s going to kill people or if he’s going to … “But he had a gut,” Scarborough said.

He spoke of recent and historic warnings about the recurrence of pandemic diseases and slapped his hand on the table, saying “This is nothing new!”

“And we still ignore his doctors when every medical person tells you that the pandemic could be the worst, the worst during the flu season. Why am I so annoyed? Because the president was not prepared before. Correctly? The president told everyone in his administration in January that he was coming, and even Navarro warned him that 500,000 people could die. The president ignored it. He was not preparing. 50,000 people are dead now because of that, right? He was not prepared! “Scarborough said.

He concluded by saying that people would like to return to normal life, but “they can’t do it if Donald Trump is still acting like he is in February, where he says there are 15 people and he will magically leave. When will they ever know? When will they ever know? “

Trump was a frequent visitor to Morning Joe during the 2016 presidential campaign.

