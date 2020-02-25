[Joe Scarborough Mocks Bernie Defending Castro Reviews: ‘Like Expressing Mussolini Had the Trains Running’]

Joe Scarborough took a shot at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) right after the candidate defended remarks he manufactured praising Cuban leader Fidel Castro all through a CNN town hall on Monday night time.

Sanders curiously doubled down remarks he built through a 60 Minutes job interview that aired on Sunday evening, in which he gave credit history to Castro’s literacy method while also criticizing his strongman leadership of the communist nation.

“Okay’s he initiated a major literacy application,” Sanders stated on CNN. “A great deal of folks in Cuba at that position who had been illiterate. He formed a literacy brigade. You may well read through that. Went out and helped folks master to study and produce. You know what? I think teaching persons to examine and produce is a excellent issue.”

Sanders’ responses predictably caught fireplace, which was only fueled by the dry winds that chase a presumptive presidential favourite. Quite a few experienced anticipated Sanders to make clear his feedback Monday night, he as a substitute stood company in a signature model that helps make him pleasing to so quite a few voters.

Immediately after playing the clip, Scarborough presented ” I never even know what to say” — while he did. “He experienced a literacy routine, but he also experienced a routine who tortured Catholics, tortured individuals who worshipped God in a way he didn’t like, tortured pupils that experienced newspapers, stored folks locked up or decades,” Scarborough mentioned. “Killed people today.”

“You can’t speak about Fidel Castro’s literacy systems, you just simply cannot! Not in American politics, and shouldn’t be equipped to devoid of speaking about the lengthy laundry listing of evils dedicated by Fidel Castro against his possess men and women more than a long time. That is, indeed it is, wait around for it.” He then additional, “that’s like expressing Mussolini had the trains working.”

