[Joe Scarborough Rips Tom Steyer’s ‘Vanity Undertaking That Could Assist Re-Elect Donald Trump’]

Joe Scarborough shared a harsh assessment for billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Monday morning, as the democratic institution wakes up to an rising probability that Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has develop into the very clear favorite to gain the nomination.

Sanders adopted last week’s crystal clear victory in the New Hampshire key with what seems a clearly dominant gain in the Nevada caucus, which places a ton of tension on fellow candidates to carry out well in tomorrow’s South Carolina primary.

As Scarborough assessed the Democratic field, he mentioned: “we’ll see what occurs with Tom Steyer in South Carolina, but Tom Steyer, you wonder why he hasn’t been funding other people race’s and be anti-Trump actions from the starting of his campaign.”

Dave Wasserman, an editor at The Prepare dinner Political Report, mentioned “It’s a vainness venture, Joe.”

“Well, it is a vanity venture and been a self-importance venture for a really extended time,” Scarborough replied, adding “and it is a self-importance project that could assistance re-elect Donald Trump.”

Look at previously mentioned by using MSNBC.