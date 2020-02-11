Joe Scarborough’s ridiculous John Heilemann’s distressed jeans

Joe Scarborough He literally pointed and laughed at the desperate jeans Morning Joe contributed John Heilemann contributed to the first primary school of the day for an episode of the MSNBC morning show in New Hampshire.

While the ridiculousness may have been thought of as light teasing or suppressed affection, it felt more like an outtake by Mean Girls instead.

Scarborough opened his dig by discovering how Heilemann “best brought his graves. These pants right there, “to which Heilemann distracted him,” I had a few hard weeks. These were intact before this elementary school started. “

A close-up of Heilemann’s jeans revealed the type of distressed wear and the holes that designers add because … is that the style that some wear?

“They say it’s a couple of tough weeks in Brooklyn, $ 500,” Scarborough replied, and said with a smile, “What a poser!”

While the panel and the audience laughed openly about Heilemann’s fashion choices, Mika Brzezinski packed with “I’m the only one who can be mean to John.”

See above about MSNBC.

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,