Joe Walsh Suspends GOP Presidential Campaign Against Trump

(NBC CHIGAGO) – Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh announced Friday that he is suspending his campaign against President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

“I am suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Trump cult is just beginning,” Walsh tweeted Friday morning. “I am determined to do everything I can to defeat Trump and his facilitators in November.”

Walsh, a conservative brandon who hosted a radio show before entering the presidential race, announced his long-term campaign in August.

“We have a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president. And it amazes me that no one intervened. No one in the Republican Party intervened, “he said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.

“The country is fed up with tantrums like this. He is a child, ”he added.

Walsh was elected to represent the 8th District of Illinois Congress in the 2010 Tea Party wave and served a term before being defeated in the 8th district newly established by present Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Initially a supporter of Trump, Walsh – who has a history of controversial comments – tweeted in October 2016: “If Trump loses, I catch my musket.” “And” dangerous “, among others.

In announcing his campaign last year, Walsh said he would try to challenge the president for “moral” reasons.

“We have never had such a situation. You cannot believe a word he says. He is crazy, he is erratic, he is cruel, (and) he stirs up fanaticism,” Walsh said.

It was not the first time that Walsh had threatened to challenge a GOP holder. In October 2017, Walsh tweeted that he was “done” with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner if Rauner were to sign a law to prevent law enforcement from detaining people based solely on their immigration status.

After Rauner signed a so-called “state of the sanctuary” bill, Walsh pioneered the idea of ​​running against him in the Republican primary or after as a freelance – although he didn’t ultimately neither.

Walsh posed little threat to Trump, whose approval rate among Republicans is around 90%, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll in January, and which, according to the NPR, has a political war chest of about 102 million dollars.