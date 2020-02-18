[joel-courtney-announces-engagement-to-girlfriend-mia-scholink!]

Joel Courtney is engaged!

In excess of the weekend, the 24-12 months-previous The Kissing Booth actor proposed to his longtime appreciate Mia Scholink.

Joel took to his Instagram to share the enjoyable information.

“I like it, so I just experienced to go and set a ring on it #valentinesday #proposal #shesnotmygirlfriend #shesmyfiancé #engaged #overthemoon #cloud9 #beyondblessed and #sothankful,” Joel captioned the picture having down on 1 knee.

He included, “Stay tuned! Sooooooo significantly more to arrive!!!”

Joel and Mia have recognised each and every other given that they were youngsters and have been courting for pretty some time.

Congratulations to Joel and Mia!