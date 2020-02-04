Joel Courtney Joins Ava Michelle and Luke Eisner at the Premiere of “To All The Boys 2” | Alex Wassabi, Alyson Stoner, Ava Michelle, Eliza Pryor, Hey Violet, Inanna Sarkis, Jake T. Austin, Joel Courtney, lilia buckingham, Luke Eisner, Mia Scholink, Nia Lovelis, Rena Lovelis, Ruth Righi, Timothy Granaderos, to all the boys I loved before, Tyler Barnhardt

Joel Courtney showed support for the To all the boys: P.S. I still love you casting at the film’s premiere!

The one-year-old actor who was joined by his girlfriend Mia Scholink, hit the pink carpet at the event Monday evening (February 3) at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

He was also joined by stars of Tall Girl Ava michelle and Luke Eisner.

Other participants included Alyson stoner, After“S Inanna Sarkis, Jake T. Austin, Alex Wassabi, Sydney to the star Max Ruth Righi, Lilia Buckingham, Kaylie’s team Eliza Pryor and Hey violet.

Also present were 13 Reasons why the actors Timothy Granaderos and Tyler Barnhardt.

The sequel to To All The Boys will begin airing on Netflix on February 12. The third film is expected later this year and has already been shot!

More than 20 photos inside To All The Boys: P.S. I always love you for the first time…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Getty

Posted to: Alex Wassabi, Alyson Stoner, Ava Michelle, Eliza Pryor, Hey Violet, Inanna Sarkis, Jake T. Austin, Joel Courtney, lilia buckingham, Luke Eisner, Mia Scholink, Nia Lovelis, Rena Lovelis, Ruth Righi, Timothy Granaderos, to all the boys I loved before, Tyler Barnhardt