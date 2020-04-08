Joel Osteen Reveals Kanye and Mariah’s Plan for His Resurrection Service

Play video content

Joel OsteenMaking great friends in different places, but all of them have a shared purpose – making his Easter service an inspiration, and virtual, one for the ages.

The pastor of the Lakewood Church told us how he came to be Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry aboard this coming Sunday. We knew about Joel’s relationship with Kanye before, but he told us that he was also old pals for Mariah.

He said the MC had actually reached out to him about making a special award to health workers and first responders. Watch the clip, he revealed what he was planning.

Osteen admits he doesn’t know much about what Kanye will do to him choir service on Sunday … unless he was told that they were going to be socially isolated. There was little desire for that choir.

As for Perry … Joel says he is a powerful speaker and a friend of the megachurch church in Houston – so he reached out to the movie mogul to deliver a specific message.

While Rev. Or send her sermons online for several weeks – as he would in the Resurrection – we asked him about other preachers opposed instructions of the CDC for mass assembly. He did not defend or warn them, but gave his own reason. It sounds like he’s listening to experts, as does his Big Boss.

