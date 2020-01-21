Joel Quenneville returns to Chicago, reflecting on the band with Blackhawks fans

Joel Quenneville glanced at the huge media hurdle that filled the dressing room of the United NBA visiting team – one of the few places he probably never entered during his more than 10 seasons as a Blackhawks coach – with an appreciative smile under his iconic white Moustache.

It then took about two seconds before his equally iconic light-hearted grouchiness reappeared.

“Feels good,” said Quenneville, his first words in this arena since his abrupt shooting in November 2018. “It was a good feeling not to see everyone here today, but to walk here in the dressing room.”

That Quenneville would be back on Madison Street so quickly – behind these benches, coaching an NHL game – felt unbelievable at the time of his being and the Hawks’ earthquakes were falling apart 15 months ago.

He admitted that he didn’t follow the team much last season after successor Jeremy Colliton took over. At now 61 years old, he also hinted that he would not be able for the 11-year trek with the Florida Panthers that he was with the Hawks. And his Hinsdale home is for sale, even though he hasn’t really asked a question about possibly ever going to live in Chicago again.

But it is not surprising how smoothly Quenneville has landed on his feet.

The Panthers team, which he took over last summer, went on to win five consecutive game winners (such as the Hawks) on Tuesday and is currently in position to end a drought of just two play-off appearances in 19 years.

Quenneville said that he and CEO Dale Tallon, suitably back together, noted similarities between the current situation of their new franchise and the trajectory of the Hawks when Quenneville arrived in 2008.

“(It’s a) comparable timeline … (until) when we first met here,” he said. “Trying to make the playoffs is where we are and (Dale is) enthusiastic about where we are with the challenge. Many young children may want to take that next step in their own development.”

The applause that rippled and then roared, from the front row to the Stanley Cup banners in the trusses after Quenneville’s video tribute Tuesday, was not for the resurrected Panthers.

It was for the curmudgeonly man lovingly known as ‘Q’, finally present for the whole fan base to greet.

“It all brings back (a) special time in our lives and a special time with the city, going through some great runs that are so memorable,” Quenneville said. “So many people shared it and so many people played a hand in it and were responsible for it.”

The love of the fan base also remains reciprocal.

“People have their moments:” I was the one who TP-ed your house, “he said. “Or you have several people who pop up in you and have memories when the Blackhawks had their run, or were in a competition, or the storm of the night that you won. Everyone likes to share that moment, and there are some good moments … It’s nice to hear their stories. It’s that kind of connection that makes it pretty special. “

Hawks core members, from Patrick Kane to Jonathan Toews to Corey Crawford, said on Tuesday that they could not have caught up with Quenneville and reflected outside of a few scattered calls and messages. With this first encounter on the ice that led to the All-Star break (and the Panthers flew on a back-to-back), those long reunions were not practicable this week either.

Just as Quenneville’s legacy will live forever in Chicago, so will his relationships with the players.

“He’s an intense guy,” said Kane. “He likes to win and he likes to be passionate about the games, so you have to like that.”