[Joementum, American Samoa, and Tulsi Drops a MOAB on the DNC: A Roundup of Tremendous Tweets From Super Tuesday]

Like all big political events these days, the Super Tuesday results released a steady stream of intelligent commentary, jokes, insults, puns, and observations across social media.

Numerous commented on previous Vice President Joe Biden‘s streak of wins, dominating the South and outperforming expectations across lots of other Super Tuesday states.

Biden’s formal marketing campaign account experienced exciting with the information, posting a movie Tweet about #Joementum.

#Joementum pic.twitter.com/3UhSdLUT4Y — Joe Biden (Textual content Be a part of to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

Lol, this is CNN’s John King declaring Joe Biden the winner of “Fuck Yeah County,” correctly. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jlsu5SBhIc — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March four, 2020

Biden benefitted from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out and endorsing his candidacy, assisting consolidate assistance from reasonable Democrats throughout the board, and without doubt aiding Biden win Minnesota, the place Klobuchar enjoys a high attractiveness rating.

Turns out Amy Klobuchar truly does know how to produce her point out. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March four, 2020

Michael Bloomberg invested $43 million on advertising and marketing in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. Joe Biden spent $772k on promotion in individuals states. Biden projected to earn all a few. — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) March 4, 2020

The outcomes have been far considerably less beneficial for previous New York Metropolis Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose sole acquire seems to be the territory of American Samoa, which he break up with Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Would’ve been less costly to just purchase American Samoa and operate it as a nanny point out. #Bloomberg2020 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March four, 2020

On phone with supply near to Bloomberg marketing campaign, they convey to me Bloomberg should drop out: “The producing is on the wall,” they claimed, adding the campaign need to “reassess in the early morning and make the decision to get behind Biden and hope he won’t fuck it up, which he will.” — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) March 4, 2020

Just talked to a source near to the @MikeBloomberg campaign a few min ago who mentioned the rationale for the campaign essentially bought wiped out with @JoeBiden’s blowout in South Carolina. “At the very least I obtained a bunch of free of charge sandwiches out of it.” — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March four, 2020

. pic.twitter.com/OLAxIxbFXu — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) March 4, 2020

The largest loser tonight, by significantly, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a journey. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got very little for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the total destruction of his track record. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March four, 2020

Gabbard took issue with customers of the media who continued to disregard her campaign. By profitable a delegate from American Samoa, she might be eligible to appear on the discussion phase once again, though it remains unclear regardless of whether the DNC will go away the policies as they are and permit that to materialize, or bump up the qualifying threshold also higher for her to meet up with.

[email protected] I am not really confident why you are telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the final female applicant in the Dem principal. Is it because you feel a fake indigenous girl of coloration is “genuine” and the serious indigenous female of shade in this race is faux? pic.twitter.com/VKCxy2JzFe — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

In the 50 % hour or so it took @brad_polumbo to generate this, Dem spokespeople are currently declaring they will modify the rules to protect against @TulsiGabbard from being in the upcoming discussion. https://t.co/1hQsmsXDgD — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) March four, 2020

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also struggled, failing to gain her own point out and facing escalating stress from Sanders supporters, who check out her as having come to be a spoiler for him, dividing the progressive vote.

Oh seem, yet another state where by if Warren experienced dropped out and told her men and women to vote for Sanders as an alternative of having her 4th location, Biden wouldn’t be winning.

So much which is MA, ME, NC, AR, and Alright. Five STATES that could have been flipped if our “progressive” adopted Amy and Pete pic.twitter.com/OxAG03C6U1 — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) March 4, 2020

What a impressive night. The Democrats shipped a severe blow to the creating socialist wave, and Massachusetts voters turned down their possess senator. I have not smiled this a lot on election evening given that Roy Moore went down in flames. https://t.co/WbolQ9Pnql — David French (@DavidAFrench) March four, 2020

