[Joementum, American Samoa, and Tulsi Drops a MOAB on the DNC: A Roundup of Tremendous Tweets From Super Tuesday]

By
Kay Koch
-

Image by @JoeBiden, via Twitter.

Like all big political events these days, the Super Tuesday results released a steady stream of intelligent commentary, jokes, insults, puns, and observations across social media.

Numerous commented on previous Vice President Joe Biden‘s streak of wins, dominating the South and outperforming expectations across lots of other Super Tuesday states.

Biden’s formal marketing campaign account experienced exciting with the information, posting a movie Tweet about #Joementum.

Biden benefitted from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out and endorsing his candidacy, assisting consolidate assistance from reasonable Democrats throughout the board, and without doubt aiding Biden win Minnesota, the place Klobuchar enjoys a high attractiveness rating.

The outcomes have been far considerably less beneficial for previous New York Metropolis Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose sole acquire seems to be the territory of American Samoa, which he break up with Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard took issue with customers of the media who continued to disregard her campaign. By profitable a delegate from American Samoa, she might be eligible to appear on the discussion phase once again, though it remains unclear regardless of whether the DNC will go away the policies as they are and permit that to materialize, or bump up the qualifying threshold also higher for her to meet up with.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also struggled, failing to gain her own point out and facing escalating stress from Sanders supporters, who check out her as having come to be a spoiler for him, dividing the progressive vote.

As the evening went on, the candidates spoke to their supporters, inspiring much more tweets in reaction.

 