Joe’s exotic husband Dillon Passage is being introduced to nude

Tiger King stars Joe Exotic (R) and Dillon Passage. (Instagram)

Dillon Passage, married to Tiger King Joe Exotic star, has faced another setback, which can only be described as 2020.

Passage revealed Thursday night on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas that as her husband finishes 22 years in prison, she faces an unspecified criminal conspiracy to send her media.

He told you. Peak 2020.

Dillon Games: ‘I already know how looks work, I don’t want to see yours again’,

Speaking to the authors Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng, Passage said: “I welcome a lot of people and it’s just the same: ‘Keep this to yourself’.

“I already know how looks work, I don’t want to see yours again.”

Tiger King stars Joe Exotic (R) and Dillon Passage. (Netflix)

Passage also explained that the blanket was banned, referring to the cell phone pornography: “It is clear that we do not make phone calls on his prison devices,” he said.

Cell phones in state prisons are encrypted and stored by authorities, something Passage does not hear about, but does not know much about.

“You know, I don’t know,” he added, “I have never been there, but I do see if it would make sense.

The original Joe Exotic is his wedding, not ‘Drop Carole Baskin’.

When asked if Exotic’s wedding was her wedding, her leopards or “getting Carole Baskin back”, Dillon replied: “It’s clear that Carole’s arrest for killing her husband is a big deal for her, who knows what happened.

“The researchers may or may not find one. It’s very high.

“If he does, then he does and if he doesn’t, then I feel sorry for him because everybody says he killed his husband and if he didn’t, then it would affect him.

“I would say Joe’s greatest asset is his marriage. I think his main goal even after his release from prison is to rebuild his reputation because he was shattered and torn when he was arrested.

“And he couldn’t tell his story until the story came out.”