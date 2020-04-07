Joe’s exotic husband taunted the Netflix King episode bonus episode

It seems the world can’t get Tiger King enough right now – and Netflix is ​​more than willing to give people what they want. During his second appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Joe Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage teased Netflix’s Tiger King bonus episode, hinting it would be like a reunion episode. Netflix has not yet approved the production of this additional episode. The hustle turned to Netflix for details, but received no response.

The reports that the streaming service was working on more content from Tiger King first surfaced on April 4, when Jeff Low – who now owns the exotic Multi-Winwood Zoo, the zoo formerly owned by Joe Maldonado-Passage ( Better known as Joe Exotic) – said a Netflix fan filmed “one more episode” of the wild show. In a video for a baseball player Justin Turner and his wife Courtney Fogg, Louis thanked the couple for watching the documentary series before adding, “Netflix adds one more episode … (it will be next week).” The businessman also teased that he and his wife, Lauren Drapla, will be filming at the Oklahoma Zoo the next day for the new episode.

Two days later, Passage – who married Maldonado-Passage in 2017 – confirmed that Netflix was doing another episode of Tiger King during a show on Radio Andy. “It will be a live episode, like a reunion,” the 24-year-old revealed. However, Passage did not have much more information to share, as it also revealed that he had not been invited to perform. “Netflix has not contacted me other than that,” Passage said. “I was only talking to one of the producers about it because I asked her. I saw an article that said there would be another episode that fell and I was pretty curious.”

This section is not the only one that will not appear in the Tiger King’s reunion episode; Representatives of Carol Baskin said to Entertainment Weekly that Big Cat Rescue founder – and Maldonado-longtime rival – didn’t want to work with the streaming service again. Baskin’s team told the outlet in a statement that “we were not contacted about a new chapter and would not participate if asked.”

Also, it is unclear whether Joe Exotic himself will appear or not, given that he is currently being held in solitary confinement due to concerns about the corneal virus. However, Netflix recently released message pieces from the Maldonado-Transition from prison, so perhaps part of that interview will be integrated into this new episode. In the end, you couldn’t be a Tiger King episode without the Tiger King.