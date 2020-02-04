Joet Gonzalez vs Chris Avalos headlines March 19 Golden Boy on DAZN Fight Night

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Three local Golden Boy fighters will be back on the field after the battle for a world title in the Golden Boy edition of March 19 and DAZN’s Thursday Night Nights in Avalon Hollywood.

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN, RingTV.com and Facebook. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

In the main event, Joet Gonzalez (23-1, 14 KO) from Glendora, California, competes against Chris Avalos (27-7, 20 KO) from Lancaster, California, in a 10-round featherweight fight. Gonzalez will return after a challenge for the WBO featherweight world championship in October 2019.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring,” said Joet Gonzalez. “I was fighting for a world title, so I know what it’s like to be at that level.” Now I come back with an even stronger wish to become world champion. I would like to thank my manager Frank Espinoza and my promoter Golden Boy for the opportunity. I won’t disappoint this March 19th. “

“We are coming to win,” said Chris Avalos. “We’re on the right track again. Old Chris Avalos is back. You (Joet) may think I’m joking. You may think I’m washed up. But I come to kick your ass. Keep yours Hands or you will see what happens. “

In the co-main event, Lamont Roach Jr. (19-1-1, 7 KOs) from Washington D.C. in a 10-round super featherweight fight against Philippine warrior Neil John Tabanao (17-7, 11 KOs). Roach Jr. will return after battling for the WBO Junior Lightweight World Title in November 2019.

“I was itching to be back on the pitch to show that I was the best at 130,” said Lamont Roach Jr. “My last fight was a fleeting sight, but this year it’s all up to me. “

“I’m looking forward to this fight against Lamont Roach Jr.,” said Niel John Tabanao. “I know he has to take his first loss and want to fight for a world title again. However, I have more experience than him and I know how to get a surprise. We’ll see each other on March 19th.”

Marlen Esparza (7-1, 1 KO) from Houston, Texas, will participate in a six-round super flyweight fight against Lucia Nuñez (7-10) from Mexico City, Mexico. Esparza will return after the battle for the WBA Interim Flyweight Title in November 2019.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring,” said Marlen Esparza. “There were several factors that made this last fight a real learning experience, but this next round of professional boxing is just the beginning of much more. I look forward to introducing the new strategies I’ve learned and improving my game a little. “

“I’m coming to meet the surprise,” said Lucia Nuñez. “I know that Marlen Esparza is strong and has a lot of experience. But I also have the same qualities and will come with an even stronger will to win. See you all on March 19th. “

The business card for his event will feature some of Golden Boy’s most promising up-and-coming stars.

Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (5-0-1, 5 KOs) from Garden City, Kansas will take on Jeremy Ramos (11-8, 4 KOs) from Colorado Springs, Colorado in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Rudy “El Tiburon” Garcia (10-0, 1 KO) from Los Angeles and Andrew Strode (6-0, 1 KO) from Denver, Colorado, meet two unbeaten candidates in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KOs) from Glendora, California, returns in a light six-round bout against Jose Meza (6-4, 1 KO) from Durango, Mexico.

Nick Sullivan (2-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, Virginia, opened the night with a four-time encounter of £ 135 against Marquese Steward (1-1) from Pflugerville, Texas.

The tickets for Gonzalez vs. Avalos will be available for sale on Monday, February 3 at 10:00 am (local time) and will cost $ 30, 40, 50, and $ 80, plus service charges and taxes. Tickets can be purchased at www.goldenboytickets.com and on the Golden Boy Facebook page.