Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated the draw versus Fleetwood as if they gained the World Cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402711%

%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402712%

Max Electric power scored the 97-minute attract to win the one-1 draw at Sunderland at property versus Fleetwood











%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402713%

%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402714% : 29





Fleetwood head coach and previous Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton suggests Sunderland celebrated his final attract versus his workforce as "they experienced received the Planet Cup final."

Fleetwood head coach and former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton suggests Sunderland celebrated his past attract towards his group as "they had received the Environment Cup closing."

%MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402715% %MINIFYHTMLdc3581410efeae81222e971e30dc402716%

Fleetwood City chief Joey Barton said Sunderland celebrated their attract on Tuesday as if they experienced won the World Cup.

Max Ability scored with pretty much the very last shot of the match, 7 minutes right after the second fifty percent time, to terminate Barrie McKay's initially activity and conquer Sunderland a 1-1 attract at dwelling towards Fleetwood City.

The previous Newcastle midfielder, Barton, complained about the size of time of the harm, Sunderland's tactics, and ridiculed the workforce looking for the promotion for excessively celebrating a stage versus "the mighty Fleetwood Town."

"In my view, we are a substantially better workforce than them when it comes to passing the ball, we have seen it in the accumulation," Barton stated soon after the sport.

1: 54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League A single match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Highlights of the Sky Bet League Just one match concerning Sunderland and Fleetwood

"They absolutely soaked the subject all day, for the reason that they are frightened that minimal aged Fleetwood Town will come and get about them.

"They have gone to hoof-ball. Many thanks to them, Max Power has played and obtained the objective."

"So it was really, very interesting as a former Newcastle player to see Sunderland, who was in the Leading League a few several years back, rejoice as if they experienced won the Environment Cup last, right after acquiring scored a tie in the time of detention versus the mighty Fleetwood Town. "

Sunderland is fourth, 3 details from the automatic advertising spots in League A single, although Fleetwood is just outdoors the play-off places, amount in factors with Peterborough, sixth rated.