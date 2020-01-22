Joey King, Asante Blackk and many more attend the Cirque du Soleil Volta opening event! | dianne doan, Frankie Grande, Hale Leon, Isaak Presley, Joey King, Liv Hewson, Mackenzie Ziegler, Manny Jacinto, Miles Brown

Joey king looks chic in his black suit while attending the launch event for Cirque du Soleil Volta Tuesday January 21 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

20-year-old actress The Act was joined at the event by her friend Asante Blackk, the star nominee for When They See Us Emmy Awards.

Volta, Cirque du Soleil’s first sport-inspired show, takes place under the marquee at Dodger Stadium until March 8, then will travel to Costa Mesa for a month!

More stars present at the event included Dianne Doan with fiance Manny Jacinto, Frankie Grande with boyfriend Hale leon, singer Mackenzie Ziegler with Isaak Presley, Black-ish Miles Brownand the Santa Clarita diet Liv Hewson.

For information: Joey wears a Libertine costume, Wolford top, Reschia shoes, Altaire bag and Emili earrings.

