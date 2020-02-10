Joey King attends the After Party Oscars for the second year in a row! | 2020 Oscar parties, Hunter King, Joey King

Joey king and his older sister Hunter king are both beautiful while attending the Oscars evening Vanity Fair 2020 Sunday evening (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Joey, 20, is best known for her work in The Kissing Booth and The Act hunter, 26, currently plays on The Young and the Restless and was a regular series on Life in Pieces.

It is JoeyThis is the second year in a row at the Vanity Fair evening. Last year, she attended just after shaving her head!

For information: Joey wears a laser-cut cork fabric with three ASFOURs “Fig Leaf Dress”, Pomellato jewelry, Christian Louboutin shoes and a L’Afshar bag. hunter wears a Georges Hobeika dress, Stuart Weitzman pumps dyed purple, Goshwara earrings, a Misahara ring and an Edie Parker clutch.

