Joey king looks beautiful in a mini dress while attending the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards Celebrating Nominees held at Château Marmont on Saturday evening (January 18) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress is nominated for 2020 SAG Prize for an exceptional performance of an actress in a TV movie or a limited series for her role in The Act. She is also an ambassador for SAG.

Were also present at the event Dove Cameron, Emily Osment, Francia Raisa, Marsai Martin, Logan browning, Destry Spielberg, Alexander Ludwig, Juliana Harkavy, Marisol Nichols, Max and Charlie carver, and Luna Blaise.

It’s us’ Asante Blackk and Eris Baker, Big Little Lies co-stars Darby Camp, Ivy george, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, and Chloé Coleman, as well as Little Fires Everywhere Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott and Lexi Underwood out for the party.

For information: Joey wears a Viktor & Rolf couture mini dress, A By Annabelle shoes, an Altaire bag and Delfina Delettrez jewelry. Dove wears a Ulyana Surgeenko dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag and Kallati jewelry. Logan is wearing a Halpern dress.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Getty

Posted to: Alexander Ludwig, Asante Blackk, Cameron Crovetti, Candice King, Charlie Carver, Chloe Coleman, Darby Camp, Destry Spielberg, Dove Cameron, Emily Osment, Eris Baker, Francia Raisa, Gavin Lewis, Ivy George, Joey King, Julia Butters , Juliana Harkavy, Lexi Underwood, Logan Browning, Luna Blaise, marisol nichols, Marsai Martin, Max Carver, Megan Stott, Nicholas Crovetti