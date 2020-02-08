Joey King joins Kaitlyn Dever & Beanie Feldstein at the 2020 Spirit Awards! | Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020, beanie feldstein, Billie Lourd, Hunter King, Hunter Schafer, Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Margaret Qualley, Noah Jupe

Joey king looked magnificent while going out for the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020!

The 20-year-old actress, who was joined by her sister hunter, hit the blue carpet on Saturday afternoon (February 8) at the Santa Monica pier in California.

Also present were the stars of Booksmart Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie feldstein, Margaret Qualley and Billie Heavy, who won the award for best first feature film!

Other participants included Euphoria“S Hunter schafer and Honey Boy Noah Skirt.

For information: Joey wears an Oscar de la Renta look, Christian Louboutin shoes, Brumani earrings, Stefere rings and a Lillian Shannon bag. Hunter kingwears a Chalayan dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a pink Andy Lif ring from Broken English Jewelry, Anabela Chan earrings and rings and an Edie Parker bag. Hunter schafer is wearing a Loewe top and skirt. Kaitlyn wear a Valentino dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Irene Neuwirth earrings and a Tyler Ellis bag. Cap wears Markarian dress, Louboutin shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Margaret wears a Chanel dress and jewelry with Roger Vivier shoes. Noah

