Joey King launches a shorter haircut at the SAG Awards 2020! | 2020 SAG Awards, Joey King, Patricia Arquette, SAG Awards

Joey king throws a shorter haircut while hitting the silver carpet with 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

20-year-old actress The Act was joined at the event by a co-star Patricia Arquette. They are both nominated for an exceptional performance by an actress in a TV movie or a mini-series!

“JoeyWears a beautiful black dress on the floor of Jason Wu, so we wanted her hair to be very modern and bold to accompany this. Before the SAG Awards, we decided to cut her longer bob into a shorter 90s layered bob! »Her dressing table Dimitri Giannetos told us about the look he created with Suave Professionals products.

Patricia attended the event with his longtime love Eric White while JoeyThe dates were his mom and grandmother!

For information: Joey wears a custom Jason Wu Collection dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and bag, Jennifer Zeuner earrings, Stefere multi-brooch ring and Akillis ring. The lace of the dress is adorned with nine different types of Swarovski crystals and tiny metal studs. Over 5,000 Swarovski crystals and studs were placed by hand in the Jason Wu collection workshop in New York.

